Containment at Niarada Fire grows to 79%

ELMO - The Niarada Fire 12 miles west of Elmo is holding at 20,365 acres with containment growing to 79% as of Monday morning.

Fire managers report strategic firing operations to help add to containment are likely to occur Monday on a small section on the south side of the Niarada Fire. The operations will cause additional smoke in the afternoon and will be conducted if conditions are right.

Areas on the fire's east and south sides have shown increased smoke with the hotter and drier conditions. These are primarily interior pockets of fuels continuing to burn out. With the predicted hot weather, expect more smoke in the coming days.

Structure protection crews continue to work outside Elmo toward Big Arm, testing sprinkler systems and pumps while working with landowners on additional vegetation management around structures.

Progress continues on the Mill Pocket Fire as containment increases. Much of the remaining perimeter is in mop-up and patrol status. Some heat remains in steep scree slopes on the northwestern side, and firefighters continue to work in this area, mopping up hot spots where they can access them. Helicopters continue to drop water as needed.

A pre-evacuation warning remains in effect for Alexander Road, Early Dawn Road, Spring Lane Road, Walking Horse Lane, Windward Heights Road, Wildhorse View, Buffalo Bridge Road, Saddle Drive, Island Butte Lane, Bridle Path, Ten Deuce Way, Cliffview Drive, and Ricketts Road

A pre-evacuation warning means there is still a potential threat from the blaze. People are asked not to bring back evacuated livestock until the area is downgraded to ready status.

There are 348 people assigned to the blazes which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.