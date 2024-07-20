Blacktail Canyon Fire now estimated at 96 acres (Saturday, July 20 update)

BUTTE — The Blacktail Canyon Fire is now estimated at 96 acres, down from the 150 acres reported Friday, according to a Saturday morning update from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on July 20, 2024.

The fire is located southeast of Butte, between Interstate 90 and Highway 2.

The evacuation warning issued Friday for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road remains in effect. The warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate but are not yet under an evacuation order.

Resources on site include three engines, one type 1 “hotshot” hand crew, and two type 2 hand crews. More resources are on order, including three additional type 1 “hotshot” crews, two type 2 hand crews, and three large helicopters/scoopers.

The update continues as follows:

Seven Large Air Tankers (LAT) and a Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) dropped fire retardant during the afternoon and evening hours yesterday. Six helicopters provided aerial support through water bucket drops to help cool hot spots. Engines crews, a 20-person crew, and other firefighters assisted on the ground. Additional large helicopters, water “scooper” airplanes and additional crews are on order and should arrive today.



Firefighters are currently scouting for areas to access the fire and to locate safe anchor points for fireline construction. Hotshot crews are currently looking for opportunities to safely construct fireline, tying into existing roads/trails, to prevent progression of the fire northward. Helicopter rappelers will work to construct a helispot at the heel of the fire on the top of Blacktail Canyon. Other crews will continue to assess critical values at risk in the Blacktail Canyon, Passmore Canyon, and Toll Mountain areas. The fire is burning in large amounts of dead and down lodgepole pine trees, creating additional hazards and affecting progress.



Working in cooperation with the Butte-Silver Bow community officials, fire managers have identified and prioritized critical values at risk, focusing available resources and current efforts on the protection of the private structures in the Blacktail Canyon and Homestake Road areas. Local Fire Department engines provided structure protection in these areas.



Additional resources, including three type 2 hand crews, have been ordered. As they arrive, fire managers and agency officials will collaborate to utilize resources to protect the prioritized values.

There are no reports of injuries or damage to structures at this time.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.