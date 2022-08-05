Bitterroot National Forest wildfire grows

HAMILTON - A wildfire on the Bitterroot National Forest has grown to approximately 20 acres.

Bitterroot National Forest officials say the Indian Ridge Fire was started by lightning on July 7 in the Indian Creek drainage within the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness on the West Fork District.

The fire — which is still approximately 2½ east of Indian Creek Campground and the Paradise Road — became active on Thursday and grew to approximately 20 acres.

A social media post notes that fire activity is expected to increase which could make smoke visible and impact air quality, primarily around Darby.

There are no road or trail closures in place at this time.

Fire information has been posted at Indian Creek Campground and area trailheads.

