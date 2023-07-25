Big Knife Fire burning 75 acres near Arlee

UPDATE: 9:04 p.m. - July 24, 2023

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire reports the Big Knife Fire, which is burning five miles east of Arlee, has grown to an estimated 75 acres.

Several helicopters and Single Engine Air Tankers, along with 10 smokejumpers are assigned to the blaze.



The Canal Road is closed from Mountain Home to the Jocko Canyon.

CSKT Tribal Fire reports that no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.

MTN News

(second report 8:12 p.m. - July 24, 2023)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire reports the wildfire near Arlee is burning 50 acres.

The blaze is burning between Dancing Boy and Jocko Canyon.

Derek Joseph/MTN News

The Big Knife Fire is burning five miles east of Arlee.

(first report: 8:12 p.m. - July 24, 2023)

The National Weather Service in Missoula is reporting a new wildfire Monday night potentially caused by lightning.

The wildfire popped up 5.7 miles east-southeast of Arlee on the ridge south of Big Knife Creek.

The NWS reports it's approximately 25 acres and growing fast.

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire and Arlee Fire firefighters are on the scene.

On Monday, wildland fire officials with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire raised the fire danger within the Flathead Indian Reservation to very high, effective immediately.