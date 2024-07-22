Big Draw Fire in Flathead County burning 200 acres

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m. - July 22, 2024

CT Camel with the CSKT Division of Fire tells MTN News that the Big Draw Fire has burned an estimated 200 acres and is 0% contained.

MTN News

Fire departments from Chief Cliff, Hot Springs and Polson are assisting at the blaze which is burning along Montana Highway 28 approximately 11 miles west of Elmo. Three Single Engine Air Tankers have been helping crews om the ground.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News The Big Draw Fire broke out in Niarada, west of Elmo on July 22, 2024.

The fire is believed to have been started by a boat trailer tire falling off and igniting the grass along Highway 28. There are no evacuations at this time and no structures are currently threatened.

(first report: 12:57 p.m.)

Crews are on the scene of a wildfire that was reported Monday off Montana Highway 28 near the community of Niarada.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN that the blaze has burned 70 acres.

CT Camel with the CSKT Division of Fire that the fire, which is believed to have been sparked by a car, began as a grass fire and has now reached some nearby timber.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.