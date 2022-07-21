Father of murdered son and grandchild releases video statement

GREAT FALLS — John Siau, the father of 39-year old David Siau and grandfather of 18-month old McKenzie Siau, released a video statement on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

David and McKenzie were murdered in East Glacier on Sunday, July 17.

Siau said that he has talked with his family members and urged them to grieve and be sad, but to not harbor anger.

John Siau, father of murdered son and grandchild

Glacier County Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux said that at about 8:56 p.m., dispatchers received reports of a man shooting at a woman in East Glacier Park. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, where they found two dead men, two critically-injured women, and a critically-injured toddler.

Sheriff Billedeaux says that the initial investigation has determined that the suspect, 37-year old Derick Amos Madden of Oklahoma, deliberately drove his vehicle into a group of people who were walking beside the road.

Madden then crashed his vehicle into a tree, got out of the vehicle with a shotgun, and began shooting at the people he had just hit or tried to hit with his vehicle. Madden shot and killed David Siau of Syracuse, New York, 39 years old.

Madden continued shooting the people who were running away, hitting and wounding Christy Siau, 40 years old, and McKenzie Siau, 18 months; both were also from Syracuse.

Madden then attacked Christina Siau, 30, of East Glacier Park, with a knife. Sheriff Billedeaux said that Christina "fought for her life and despite receiving critical injuries, (she) fatally wounded Madden who died at the scene.

In addition to the victims listed above, two minor children were also present but were able to run away and were not injured.

Christy Siau, Christina Siau, and McKenzie Saiu were taken to the Indian Health Service clinic in Browning, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

Christy and Christina were airlifted to hospitals to receive more advanced care than is available in Browning. Their current medical conditions have not been disclosed.

Siau Family GoFundMe

Bethany Siau, the sister of David, has created a GoFundMe:

I am setting up this fundraiser to assist with the medical bills of my sister, Christina, and my sister-in-law, Christy. They were both critically injured during an attack that resulted in the deaths of my brother, David, and his one-year-old daughter, McKenzie.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Sheriff Billedieaux said that the investigation determined that Madden had been in a prior relationship with Christina, and suffered from mental health issues.

The investigation continues and detectives are working to gather and analyze all details and circumstances. We will update you if we get more information.



