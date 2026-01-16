Event provides life-saving training to rural residents

GREAT FALLS — Rural residents gathered at Benefis Health System to learn critical emergency response skills through a program called "Far Out and Waiting," designed specifically for those living in remote areas where emergency medical services can take significant time to arrive.

The training program, organized by the Montana Farmers Union in partnership with Benefis, aims to equip farmers and ranchers with essential tools to handle medical emergencies before professional help arrives.

Watch the video report here:

Event offers life-saving training to rural residents

"I think a lot of what Mercy Flight gets to do is responds to bad things. So to be able to talk to people before anything has happened, and hopefully at least give them some tools to decrease the anxiety and maybe help improve outcomes. I think it's a wonderful opportunity, and really glad that Montana Farmers Union asked Benefis to help them," Scott Schandelson said.

Schandelson, a nurse manager with Benefis Mercy Flight, explained the hands-on curriculum offered to participants.

"How to start basic treatment prior. We're doing a bleeding control station tonight. Montana Farmers Union has provided tourniquet kits and Mercy Flight and Trauma Services is providing Israeli bandages, so that they have something to take home with them," Schandelson said.

Great Falls resident Kelly Neyland attended the training session, emphasizing the importance of community preparedness in rural areas.

"We want to take care of each other. We want to be prepared because, emergencies can happen and, snakebites happen, and we have rattlesnakes in our area. And so we want to know what to do and have the best possible outcome," Neyland said.

The program addresses a significant challenge facing rural Montana communities. Kristen Ehredt, injury prevention coordinator for the Benefis Trauma Program, highlighted the state's limited emergency medical resources.

MTN News

"Montana is a healthcare desert and an EMS desert, and a lot of Montana does not even have EMS services. So the more citizens that can be trained and the more people that can help try to manage an emergency or, have some basic skills that's great," Ehredt said.

Schandelson hopes participants leave the training feeling empowered to make a difference during emergencies, regardless of their medical background.

"One piece that I would hope that they take away is that their presence matters and that simple really responding. Everybody can do something. Focus on what you can do. We talked a lot about keeping people warm, helping keeping them safe and how to call 911 and give 911 really great information," Schandelson said.

The Montana Farmers Union plans to continue the program with their next "Far Out and Waiting" training scheduled for January 26 in Townsend.

