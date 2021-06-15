Evacuations ordered for residents near Deep Creek Fire

5:10 P.M. Update - The U.S. Forest Service are now in unified command with Montana DNRC and a Type 1 team has been ordered.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Deep Creek Fire has crossed Highway 12 due to strong winds on Tuesday and is burning to the north.

Law enforcement has Highway 12 closed to most eastbound traffic at the intersection with 284, the road to Canyon Ferry. Residents are only being allowed in as far as Ross Gulch.

Residents that live in the Thomason to the Grassy Mountain Subdivision are asked to follow the Meagher County Sheriff Office's evacuation instructions and head to the high school in White Sulphur Springs. The Meagher County Sheriff Office began evacuating the Springdale Colony around 3:00 p.m.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office will also be evacuating people in the area. Any resident in the area that feels that their home may be threatened by the fire should evacuate immediately.

The U.S. Forest Service reports air attack is on-scene, but it is a rapidly evolving situation due to the wind and hot temperature.

MTN’s Jonathon Ambarian is en route and will provide more information as it becomes available.

