"Lane filtering" by motorcyclists in Montana signed into law

GREAT FALLS — Montana has become the third state to legalize "lane filtering," with Governor Greg Gianforte signing a bill recently that legalizes it under certain conditions.

Senate Bill 9 allows drivers of two-wheeled motorcycles to overtake stopped or slow-moving vehicles at a speed not greater than 20 miles per hour, in order to "filter" between lanes of stopped traffic traveling in the same direction as conditions permit.

The bill specifies "reasonable and prudent" driving by motorcyclists when lane filtering.

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Russ Tempel of Chester and state Rep. Barry Usher of Billings. The bill takes effect October 1, 2021.

“We applaud the efforts of Montana’s motorcycling community and the state’s legislators, and thank Gov. Gianforte for signing this legislation into law,” said Russ Ehnes, chair of the American Motorcyclist Association Board of Directors, told CycleNews.com .

California and Utah were the first two states to allow lane filtering.

Here is the text of the bill: