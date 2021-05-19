GREAT FALLS — Did you know that May 16-21 is National Mailbox Improvement Week?

The United States Postal Service uses the week to remind people to take a look at their mailboxes.

You should make sure your mailbox is, of course, easily accessible.

Also make sure there isn’t anything broken or damaged that could be a hazard to a mail carrier - reaching in and out of the box and checking for birds and/or insects nesting inside.

"Wasps love mailboxes. It's another place that they can go where it's dark, especially if it's surrounded by shrubs. It's nice and cool and out of the sun and they can do their handiwork in there. So just keeping the brush back from the mailbox so the mail flag can work, you can see the number on the mailbox clearly,” said USPS spokesman Floyd Wagoner.

More tips from the USPS:



Tighten loose hinges on the door

Take care of rusty or loose parts

Replace missing or faded house numbers

Keep the path to your mailbox clear