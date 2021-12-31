Dangerous wind chills for SW Montana Friday night through Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – Dangerously cold wind chill values are in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning.

Forecast lows will drop into the teens below zero with a few isolated areas possibly falling into the –20s below zero Saturday morning.

A light 5 to 15 mph breeze with air temperatures well below zero will produce feels like or wind chill values –25 to –35 degrees below zero by Saturday morning.

That is cold enough to produce frostbite on exposed skin within 10 minutes. Please limit your exposure to the dangerously cold air temperatures and wind chills Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY for SW Montana east of the divide from 5 pm Friday through 11 am Saturday.

kbzk

If you must venture outside dress in layers, wear a hat and gloves and try to limit the time out in the elements.