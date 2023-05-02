Yellowstone County traffic stop ends with major drug bust

BILLINGS - A traffic stop by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in Yellowstone County recently netted 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Montana Department of Justice said in a press release the drug bust happened Friday afternoon when the trooper stopped a vehicle with California plates for a traffic violation.

The trooper became suspicious of drug smuggling and applied for a warrant to search the vehicle. The large amount of meth was discovered during the search.

The press release states the drugs were being transported from California to an unknown destination.

“The crisis at the southern border continues to impact Montana," MHP Col. Steve Lavin said in the press release. "More and more routine traffic stops are resulting in major drug busts. I’m proud of our Montana Highway Patrol troopers for utilizing their training and great instincts to get drugs off the streets and keep them out of Montana communities.”

