Wyoming man sentenced to federal prison for harassing Laurel woman

A Cody man is behind bars in Colorado after prosecutors said he traveled to a Laurel woman's home in violation of a court order.

The Powell Tribune reported that Donald Foote, Jr. was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison in January by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters in Billings. He is being held at FCI Englewood, a low-security federal prison and camp located in Littleton, Colorado.

Foote, 51, admitted to traveling to Laurel “to be in close physical proximity of” the woman, but disputed most of the other allegations against him. Prosecutors dropped a count of stalking as part of a plea deal and Foote’s court-appointed defense attorney, Steve Babcock, asked the court to decide whether the woman’s account was reliable.

Foote told authorities they had a romantic relationship and she and her daughter moved with him to Ralston, Wyoming, and he helped her build two businesses in Billings.

However, in April 2018, the woman told authorities that Foote became aggressive with her, breaking her cell phone once and later grabbing her and breaking her phone. She then obtained the restraining order.

Read the full story in The Powell Tribune.

