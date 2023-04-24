Suspect faces charge of deliberate homicide of an infant in Great Falls

(UPDATE) According to court documents released on Monday, Hawkbear had called police at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday "in a panic," but calmed down and canceled the call. She called again at 4:15 a.m. asking for help.

When police officers arrived, Hawkbear immediately handed a two-month old boy to an officer; the baby reportedly had blood on his face.

As an officer performed CPR on the infant, according to the charging documents, Hawkbear said, "I just beat him up for like five seconds, he's dead, isn't he?"

Police then found a two-year child crying in a bedroom with blood on her face; the court documents state that her nose "was nearly cut off" and will have permanent scarring. Responding medical personnel also noted a burn on one leg and a possible head injury.

Officers saw blood on the carpet and bed and a broken mirror, and also what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.

The two-month old boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m.

During an interview at the Great Falls Police Department, court documents state that Hawkbear initially called at about 2:30 a.m. because she has PTSD and anxiety, and her children would not stop crying and she wanted to sleep.

Police say she told them that she threw the infant against a wall and stomped on his head, and that she "slammed" the toddler into a mirror "many times."

Hawkbear told police the children stopped crying and she was able to go to sleep. When she woke up at about 4:15 a.m., she saw the infant and called 911.

Hawkbear has been charged with deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.



(1st REPORT) Whisper Rayne Hawkbear was arrested on Friday, April 21, 2023, and booked into the Cascade County Detention Center at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The pending charges against Hawkbear, 20 years old, are deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.

A spokesman for the Great Falls Police Department told KRTV that the fatality was a two-month old child; the assault charge against Hawkbear involved a toddler.

There is no word yet on whether she is the mother of the two children.

The alleged crimes happened at the Rockcress Commons apartment complex (2200 block of 23rd Street South).

We expect to get details later on Monday when charges are likely to be filed by the County Attorney, and will update you as we get more information.



