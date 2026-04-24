Woman arrested for suspected homicide after 5-year-old boy dies following medical emergency near Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A 5-year-old boy is dead following a medical emergency north of Whitehall, and deputies have arrested an adult woman for suspected homicide.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene this afternoon, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Valley EMS and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

First responders provided medical aid to the child, but the boy did not survive.

Investigators took the woman to the Jefferson County Detention Center in Boulder. Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the case. Authorities plan to release more information later.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

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