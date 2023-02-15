Watch Now
Woman arrested for having 280 fentanyl pills

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 15, 2023
BELGRADE — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning, February 15, after officers found a purse allegedly belonging to her, which contained 280 fentanyl pills.

On February 14, Belgrade Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a turn signal violation. The officer saw a black backpack on the backseat of the vehicle with butane and a small butane torch, items commonly used to consume dangerous drugs.

The vehicle was registered to Sara Swanson, a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

A search warrant was issued for the vehicle and its contents.

Inside a purse, within the vehicle, the officer found a clear zippered bag with 280 pills that tested presumptively positive for opiates, a glass pipe, two torches, four lighters, tinfoil with burned residue, a straw, and one cell phone.

Swanson said the purse was hers and was found on the floor in front of the seat she was sitting in.

Swanson was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.

We will update the story if we receive more information.

