Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting

Posted at 8:35 AM, Sep 16, 2022
BILLINGS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday.

Police said on Twitter the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of North 25th Street.

A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Few other details were released.

