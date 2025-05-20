Wanted: $10K Reward for Downtown Vandal

BOZEMAN — Several downtown Bozeman businesses were recently vandalized in a string of graffiti incidents that city officials say are likely connected. Now, they’re asking the public for help identifying the person responsible.

Surveillance footage captured an individual spray-painting messages like “Land Back” and “Back to the Land” across at least seven downtown buildings, including First Security, First Interstate Bank, U.S. Bank, Bangtail Bikes, Owenhouse Ace Hardware, Backcountry, and Blackbird Kitchen.

According to Mayor Terry Cunningham, this incident and another from December appear to be the work of the same person.

“We believe that the last two incidents were the same person,” said Cunningham.

The messages, while short, are layered with meaning. “Land Back”is rooted in Indigenous activism, advocating for the return of ancestral land to Native communities. Meanwhile, “Back to the Land” is tied to a movement in which people, often from urban areas, seek to leave modern life behind for rural, self-sustaining living.

Cunningham said the city contacted the "Land Back" Native-led activist group in response to the messaging.

“They have said that vandalism and graffiti and that type of messaging is not something that they believe in and condone,” he said.

One of the hardest-hit locations was U.S. Bank, which had recently been renovated. Cunningham called the damage especially frustrating given the building’s significance to downtown Bozeman.

“To see that defaced in a way that requires drilling and grinding and everything like that is just a shame after the property owner did something so beneficial for our community,” Cunningham says.

To encourage leads in the case, a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest. The Bozeman Downtown Business Improvement District funded half of the reward, while affected businesses and property owners donated the remaining funds.

“Unfortunately, the amount of damage done by the vandalism and the cost of cleanup far exceeds that reward amount,” said Cunningham.

He added that while community members may feel frustrated or want to express a message, there are more constructive ways than vandalism.

“If anyone is upset or frustrated about something happening in the community, there are really productive ways of having that conversation,” Cunningham said. “You can give me or my colleagues on the commission a call, you can attend Coffee with a Commissioner, or come to the commission meetings. That is the way we would prefer to do it rather than graffiti in the dark of night.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text 406-391-1456.