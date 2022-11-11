Victims of Bigfork homicide identified

KALISPELL - Authorities have released additional information into the investigation into a late October homicide in Bigfork.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the victims of the Oct. 28 incident were 62-year-old Tricia DeMotts and 65-year-old Stanley Grotberg, both from Bigfork.

An investigation has determined both victims had been shot inside their home in Bigfork, a news release states.

Sheriff Heino says the investigation is being finalized and information is being submitted to the Flathead County Attorney's Office for review.