Watch Now
NewsCrime & Courts

Actions

Victim and suspect named in Park County homicide

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20 years old, has been charged with the Deliberate Homicide of 32-year-old Casey Anderson.
Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 5.03.33 PM.png
Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 19:39:37-04

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20 years old, has been charged with the deliberate homicide of 32-year-old Casey Anderson.

Lewis was seen in Park County Justice Court on Tuesday, September 20, where his bail was set at $1 million.

On Monday, September 19, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said a homicide investigation was underway near Emigrant, in the small town of Pray. Charging documents say that Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The document also said that Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun." The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.

An Emigrant resident who did not wish to be identified said that a shock wave went through the community on Monday. He said Monday was a "sad day" for Emigrant.

Lewis will be seen again for his preliminary hearing on October 11.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App