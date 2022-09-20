Victim and suspect named in Park County homicide

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20 years old, has been charged with the deliberate homicide of 32-year-old Casey Anderson.

Lewis was seen in Park County Justice Court on Tuesday, September 20, where his bail was set at $1 million.

On Monday, September 19, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said a homicide investigation was underway near Emigrant, in the small town of Pray. Charging documents say that Anderson died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The document also said that Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun." The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.

An Emigrant resident who did not wish to be identified said that a shock wave went through the community on Monday. He said Monday was a "sad day" for Emigrant.

Lewis will be seen again for his preliminary hearing on October 11.