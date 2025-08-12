Venezuelan man sues Whitefish alleging civil rights violations from April arrest

MISSOULA — A Venezuelan man is suing the City of Whitefish after he was pulled over there earlier this year in what his lawyers argue was a clear violation of his rights.

The firm Upper Seven Law is seeking damages for 33-year-old Beker Rengifo Del Castillo for an April 24, 2025, traffic stop in Whitefish.

MTN reported in May that Del Castillo had been living legally in Flathead County through a humanitarian parole program.

Court documents state he was pulled over by Whitefish Police Officer Michael Hingiss, reportedly for a broken taillight.

Watch previous coverage: Attorney: Venezuelan man arrested in Whitefish, released from ICE custody

Attorney: Venezuelan man arrested in Whitefish, released from ICE custody

Hingiss then contacted Customs and Border Protection to investigate Beker's immigration status, according to Upper Seven Law.

Del Castillo's attorneys argue it was because he speaks Spanish.

Del Castillo was then arrested by federal agents and transferred to an ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington. He was later released.

The complaint argues Whitefish and its employees violated Beker's civil rights, specifically under the 4th Amendment and the 14th Amendment, by unlawfully profiling him and extending a routine traffic stop into an immigration investigation.

The law firm writes, "Beker requests that the court enter a declaratory judgement that the Defendants violated his constitutional rights, and award appropriate damages given the constitutional violations, negligence, and failure to train."

MTN News

We have reached out to the City of Whitefish for comment, but have yet to hear back.