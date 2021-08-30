UPDATE: Suspect in custody following pursuit from Missoula to Lolo

LOLO — UPDATE: 9:23 .m. - 8.30.21

MISSOULA - One person has been arrested following an early Monday morning police pursuit from Missoula to Lolo.

The Missoula Police Department reports officers received a report "of an in-progress violent crime around" at 7:10 a.m.

According to a social media post, the suspect -- who left the scene prior to officers arriving at the scene -- was later seen driving.

MPD attempted a traffic stop but the male fled from law enforcement.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit that finally ended on US Highway 93 north of Lolo.

The suspect male was taken into custody and MPD reports there is no threat to the public.

The incident caused heavy traffic delays on Highway 93 between Missoula and Lolo.

