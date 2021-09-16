Update on AMBER Alert issued for teen in Roosevelt County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has released more details regarding the AMBER Alert that was issued earlier today for 15-year old Dana Lee Johnston.

The update says that Dana was abducted in Wolf Point, and that the pickup truck has Montana license plate CEY619.

If you have any information on Dana or alleged abductor Cheri Granbois, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.



(1st REPORT, 12:44 p.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for 15-year old Dana Lee Johnston.

According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, Dana was assaulted on Wednesday night (September 15, 2021) by two unidentified females.

The Sheriff's Office says that a person named Cheri Granbois then dragged Dana into a black, dual-cab pickup truck with a toolbox in the back.

Dana is 5’6”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.

The AMBER Alert states it happened in Fort Peck, but is not clear whether that is a reference to the community of Fort Peck, or the entire Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

If you have any information on Dana Johnston or Cheri Granbois, please call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.