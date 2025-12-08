Update: 2 killed, 2 injured in Stillwater County shooting

Update 1 p.m.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in Stillwater County.

Sheriff Charles Kem said in a press release issued at about 1 p.m. that a man has been arrested and faces possible murder charges.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The circumstances of the shootings were also not released.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Ty Allen Turney. He was arrested in the area at about 5:46 a.m., the sheriff said.

Holly Crockett-Hoagland lives in the area and saw the lights from law enforcement. She said she was shocked by what happened.

"You would never see something like that around there," Crockett-Hoagland said. "We drove past their house and their lights were all off inside, but there were two sheriffs sitting there in the driveway."

Crockett-Hoagland said that's when she tuned into the police scanner and she was frightened by what she heard.

"Five people were involved," Crockett-Hoagland said. "Four people had been shot."

Other nearby neighbors, Tonya and Brad Neilson, didn't realize what had happened until this morning.

"It just doesn't even feel real," Tonya said. "We slept through that. How sad that was for them and that we didn't know what was going on."

Brad said it was scary to realize all of that commotion happened without waking them up.

"I'm a little concerned that we didn't hear more activity," Brad said.

Mostly, the Neilsons said they wish that they could've helped.

“I mean I don’t think we could’ve done anything, but if we had even known, we could’ve maybe offered help or you know, called sooner,” Tonya said.

Update 9 a.m.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that deputies responded to a "disturbance in progress" on Monday at 3:37 a.m.

"There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence near mile marker 10 on Stillwater River Road and an investigation of a critical incident is underway," the post from Sheriff Charles Kem states.

A suspect is in custody, the post states, and there "is no threat to the public."

MTN News has confirmed through multiple sources at the scene that several people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

ABSAROKEE - A significant police presence has been reported in Stillwater County near Absarokee, with details remaining extremely limited at this time.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles in and around Stillwater River Road between Absarokee and Nye starting around 4 a.m. Monday.

The nature of the situation remains unknown as authorities have not yet released information about the incident.

Q2 has reached out to the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office for more information about this ongoing situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

