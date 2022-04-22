Two men charged for crash that killed Laurel woman

BILLINGS - Two men have been charged for the fatal crash in August that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Laurel woman.

Authorities said Thursday that Payton Hunter, 19 of Billings, and Justin Bighair, 33 of Garryowen, have been charged with negligent homicide and criminal endangerment for the death of Alexus Pyle.

The men are scheduled to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on April 27.

Pyle was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Hunter on Aug. 3, 2021 when it collided with another pickup truck driven by Bighair at the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street.

Pyle died at the scene. Both drivers were taken to the hospital and later arrested. A passenger in the truck driven by Bighair was treated at the scene and released.

