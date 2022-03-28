Trout Creek woman sentenced on wire fraud charge

MISSOULA - A Trout Creek woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after her conviction of embezzling the company she worked for out of more than $650,000.

49-year-old Tina Rae Wood was sentenced by Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula District Court on Friday. Wood was also ordered to pay restitution for the money she stole.

Wood pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud.

According to prosecutors, Wood used her position as an office administrator of a supply company to embezzle checks from one of the company's biggest customers.

Over a five-year period, she deposited most of the money into a personal bank account in Thompson Falls.

The government said 109 checks totaling almost $651,000 were deposited into her own account.

