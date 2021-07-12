Texas man arrested for alleged sex assault of minor aboard an aircraft

MISSOULA — On the evening of Sunday, July 11, 2021, FBI agents, with the assistance of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Public Safety Office, made a probable cause arrest of Vincent Harry Kopacek, age 76, of Fredericksburg, Texas, on one federal count each of attempted sexual abuse of a minor, abusive sexual contact, and assault within the maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

According to an FBI press release, law enforcement detained Kopacek as he checked in for his flight departing the airport in Bozeman.

On July 8, 2021, Kopacek was seated behind a 15-year-old girl on a flight from Austin, Texas to Bozeman. According to the criminal complaint and court documents, Kopacek inappropriately touched the minor female before and during the flight. The victim documented the alleged abuse with her cell phone.

After departing the airport, the victim reported the alleged contact to her family, who alerted authorities. Kopacek had an initial appearance this morning in U.S. District Court in Missoula. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.