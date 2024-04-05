Teen taken into custody on suspicion of murder of 12-year-old in Billings

BILLINGS - A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of negligent homicide in the March shooting death of 12-year-oldAndy Paul Beartusk Martinez, according to Billings police.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that the 15-year-old also faces a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence. He was booked into Youth Services, and it was unclear Thursday whether he will be charged as an adult.

Martinez was found dead on March 15 of a gunshot wound in a shed on the 900 block of Terry Avenue. He had been missing since March 7.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of tampering with evidence last month. On Thursday, that boy was arraigned on two charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing a peace officer, according to Lennick.

Police identified a 19-year-old "person of interest" in March, but Lennick did not say Thursday whether he was arrested or remains under suspicion.

Police did not release the names of any of the teens involved.

