Teen sentenced to 75 years in prison in killing of Rocky Mountain College football player

BILLINGS — A Billings man was sentenced Friday to 75 years in Montana State Prison for the 2023 shooting death of Rocky Mountain College football player Chandler Stalcup.

Sidney Cruz DeCrane Jr., 18, was sentenced to 70 years for deliberate homicide and an additional five years for a weapons enhancement by Yellowstone County District Judge Donald Harris. It was the maximum sentence recommended by Deputy Chief Yellowstone County Attorney Hallie Bishop.

DeCrane admitted in court to the charge of deliberate homicide in July. He was 16 at the time of the shooting but was tried as an adult.

Friday's hearing was emotional and lasted nearly four hours. Over 40 of Stalcup's friends and family members flew into Billings from his hometown of Crystal River, Fla. It was a day many, including his father, Shane Stalcup, said took over two years to arrive.

“Today has just been an emotional roller coaster of letting everybody know what kind of a person Chandler was in the short time that he was here on this earth," he told MTN News in an interview. “He literally woke up every day trying to be better than he was the day before.”

On Oct. 28, 2023, Stalcup, an 18-year-old freshman, was called by a teammate asking to be picked up at a house party where a fight had broken out. Garrett Door III, who was later charged in Stalcup's death, had been knocked out in the fight in the area of the 1800 block of 15th Street West. He and other friends, including DeCrane, then began looking for another group, presumably seeking revenge. Door was driving a vehicle with several others in the car, including DeCrane, who fired off several rounds in the air outside the car window.

Stalcup drove off with his two passengers. Door then circled the block to follow Stalcup, and when Door and DeCrane caught up with him along Poly Drive, DeCrane fired a bullet into the vehicle driven by Stalcup. He was struck in the head and later died in a hospital.

DeCrane had never met Stalcup prior to the shooting, and authorities said the freshman football player was deemed an innocent victim of the crime. When delivering his sentence, Harris said that the crime was unprovoked and pointed out DeCrane's previous criminal history, gang affiliations, and problems with substance abuse.

Door was sentenced in April to 60 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.

stalcup3_2.1.1.jpgMore than a dozen of Stalcup's loved ones gave impact statements on his death, asking for the judge to give DeCrane the maximum sentence. All described Stalcup as a selfless, caring and ambitious teen.

"Chandler was simply being Chandler, playing games in his room that night he got the call that a teammate needed a ride, and he went to pick him up. You executed my son in cold blood,” his mother, Carla Stalcup, said on the stand, directly addressing DeCrane. “It will be my life's mission to take your power away from you, the power that you think you had by holding a gun and shooting someone. You will never inflict this kind of pain on another family or community as long as I'm able to fight against you."

"It has now been 744 days since we said goodbye to him in that hospital room. 744 days of waking up to the reality that his life ended at 18," said Peyton Stalcup, his sister. “When the time came to say goodbye, Chandler still gave more than he ever received from this cruel world. He gave life through organ donation. Even in death, he was generous. He was good. He was everything a human being should be.”

Stalcup's death was felt in both Florida and Montana. Several of his college teammates were in attendance, as well as Rocky head football coach Chris Stutzriem, who spoke about the impact Stalcup's murder had on the team and entire department.

“Unfortunately, I can't look at other parent in the eyes and tell them I will protect their son, because I don't know that outcome anymore,” said Stutzriem. "Since Chandler's murder, I have not been the same. Our team has not been the same. Our college has not been the same."

Stalcup's number, 11, was retired and sits proudly on the field. His locker has remained untouched since 2023.

DeCrane was given the chance to address the court, where he expressed remorse.

"To Chandler's family and friends, I just want to say I'm sorry for all the pain I've caused. I take full responsibility for what I did," he read. "I understand it doesn't matter how many years I get, it won't bring Chandler back or take away your grief."

DeCrane will have the opportunity to appear in court again before his 21st birthday, at which time his sentence could be modified depending on his behavior. If nothing changes, he will be eligible for parole in less than 20 years.

"This is going to be one step closer to setting an example for those that are still out there on the street, knowing that their choices are going to be the wrong choices, and you'll end up in prison for a very, very long time,” said Shane Stalcup.

"Live Like Chan" is the motto his family has created in his honor, and is seen in bracelets and bumper stickers around their hometown. It's a reminder they'll continue to carry with them.

“We don't want his legacy to die. We want his legacy to live on," said Shane Stalcup. "I have no doubt in my mind that everybody will always remember Chandler and the great person that he was."