Teen charged in connection with downtown Billings hotel shooting, police say

A 17-year-old boy was charged Wednesday in youth court with two counts of attempted homicide in connection with a Feb. 18 shooting at the Bourbon Street Hotel, Billings police said Wednesday in a news release.

The boy is suspected of shooting and wounding a 38-year-old woman in the area of the hotel on the 3400 block of First Avenue North around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Police said he also fired at and missed a second person.

Police discovered the vehicle in which the teen fled and pulled him over the next morning, then placed him under arrest.

He was transported to youth services.

Police did not identify the boy because he is a minor.

