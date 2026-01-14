Teacher, student suffer stab wounds during altercation at Billings Senior High School

Update: Classes and event at Billings Senior have been canceled Wednesday, according to school district officials.

Senior will follow its regular finals schedule Thursday and Friday.

A large number of Billings police vehicles responded to Billings Senior High School Tuesday night following a report of a stabbing involving a teacher and a student.

The stabbing took place on the third floor of the building following an altercation between the teacher and female student, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said.

The teacher suffered a "non-life-threatening" stab wound, according to St. John. Police at the scene said the student was also stabbed. The teacher and student were both taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.

About eight vehicles are in front of the school as of around 5:20 p.m., with several streets blocked off in and around the school.

The school was temporarily on lockdown, and students are in the gym.

Two events, a concert and a wresting match, were taking place at the gym, bringing a large number of people to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

https://www.ktvq.com/news/crime-watch/police-teacher-stabbed-during-altercation-with-student-at-billings-senior-high-school