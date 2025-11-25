Suspect wanted in connection with a homicide arrested in Montana

GREAT FALLS — A man from Honduras who was wanted in connection with a homicide was arrested recently in Montana.

The U.S. Border Patrol National Targeting Center said in a social media post: "Our National Targeting Center led USBP and partner agencies to the location of a Honduran national wanted for homicide."

The agency did not say where he was arrested, nor give any other specifics such as where the homicide happened or the man's name.

Officials say he was taken into custody and is now being processed for deportation.

We have asked the Customs & Border Patrol agency for more information, but they have declined to provide any other details.

We will update you if we get more information.