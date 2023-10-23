Watch Now
Suspect sought after weekend hit-and-run in Evergreen

The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in Evergreen on Saturday.
The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that hit a pedestrian at Super 1 Foods in Evergreen on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 23, 2023
KALISPELL — The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in Evergreen on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

MHP reports the incident happened just before 5 a.m. at Super 1 Foods in Evergreen.

A social media post states the “suspect vehicle” appears to be an approximately 2010 GMC or Chevrolet half-ton, four-door pickup truck.

The pickup truck has after-market wheels, and bright after-market headlights and appeared to be in good condition.

MHP reports the driver of the vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene westbound on U.S. Highway 2 toward Kalispell.

The male in the photo above is believed to have been a passenger in the pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Montana Highway Patrol dispatch at 406-841-7022.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian who was hit by the vehicle.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

