Suspect in the death of a Lewistown man has been arrested

The suspect in the death of a man in Lewistown has been arrested.

On Wednesday, June 29, just before 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 1200 block of 6th Avenue North for a report of a man that had been shot at a residence.

The Lewistown Police Department said in a news release on Thursday evening that officers and medical personnel found 46-year old Tyler Green lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

Green was taken to the Central Montana Medical Center emergency department, where he was later pronounced dead.

The reporting party said a man involved in the shooting left the area on foot and had a firearm in his possession.

Officers searched the area for the person of interest. A 24-year old male believed to be involved was recognized by a probation officer on Main Street near 6th Avenue North.

The man was detained without incident and taken to the Fergus County Sheriff’s Department where he was later booked into the jail for felony assault with a weapon.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant for deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide, and other charges, was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the jail for the warrant.

No other details - including the name of the suspect - have been released at this point.

The Lewistown Police Department says that investigation continues, and they are receiving assistance from the Great Falls Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, and Fergus County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800 or Central Montana Crime Stoppers at 406-535-2746.

We will update you if we get more information.

