Suspect arrested in murder of woman in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police said a man initially identified as a "person of interest" in the murder of a woman has been arrested and booked into jail.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a press release issued early Friday morning that Terrell Spotted Wolf has been booked into the Yellowstone County jail on a pending charge of deliberate homicide.

Courtesy Billings Police Department



Terrell Spotted Wolf





Spotted Wolf, 30, was arrested by the Billings Police Street Crimes Unit Thursday evening, Lennich said in the press release. He did not release where Spotted Wolf was arrested.

Spotted Wolf was arrested in connection to the Feb. 28 death of a 48-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a residence on 12th Street West. Police initially described the woman's death as suspicious, then the next day said they determined she was a homicide victim.

Authorities have not released the woman's name, but on Thursday family members identified the victim as Susan LaForge.

Courtesy photo

RELATED:

Family identifies Billings homicide victim

Death of Billings woman investigated as homicide

Police investigate 'suspicious death' in central Billings

