Suspect arrested following Friday shooting at Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site

A male is being held in the Missoula jail following a Friday afternoon shooting in East Missoula
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site near East Missoula.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 17, 2024

MISSOULA — A person was arrested and is being held in the Missoula jail following a June 14 shooting at the Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that someone had been shot at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports a female was shot following an altercation inside a vehicle.

Sha Ron Fishing Access Site

Several bystanders helped the victim until emergency responders arrived at the scene. She was taken to an area hospital where she’s being treated for her injuries.

According to a news release, the male was cooperative with law enforcement and taken into custody without incident.

