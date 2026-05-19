Suspect Arrested After Several-Hour Standoff in Bozeman, SWAT Called In

BOZEMAN — A barricaded-suspect incident in Bozeman ended Tuesday night peacefully after a multi-hour standoff involving the Gallatin County SWAT team.

Police were dispatched around 7:23 p.m. May 18 to the 2700 block of Turbulence Lane for a reported weapons disturbance. Court documents say a man inside the residence had allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman’s head two days earlier during a domestic dispute, threatening to kill her and others in the home.

On Tuesday, the suspect, who was wanted on an active arrest warrant for assault with a weapon, refused to leave the residence. Officers evacuated nearby residents for safety and attempted to communicate with him.

The Gallatin Valley SWAT team was activated and used flash-bangs to gain compliance. The man was taken into custody without injury.

MTN spoke with patrol lieutenant Quinn Ellingson with Bozeman Police, who was on scene. He said standoffs don’t happen often, but when they do, safety is the top priority.

"Our first goal is to keep the community safe in the area directly around these incidents. If we ask people to shelter in place or stay out of an area, and they can do that, it’s helpful to ensure the operation stays as safe as possible," Ellingson said.

A search warrant executed after the arrest uncovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammunition, and magazines in a bedroom pistol box. Investigators say the suspect was prohibited from possessing firearms due to felony probation and his status as a registered violent offender.

He faces multiple charges, including felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense), failure to register as a sexual or violent offender, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person. He is being held without bond.