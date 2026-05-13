Suspect arrested after hour-long chase in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A man was taken into custody after an hour-long chase in Fergus County on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

The Fergus County Sheriffs Office said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon that it received word that a wanted man from Oklahoma with two nationwide warrants was in the area.

As law enforcement officers approached the suspect's location he ran to a vehicle and tried to escape.

In the process, his vehicle rammed a deputy's vehicle that was trying to block him in.

That resulted in a chase lasting about an hour, mostly off-road through fields and farmland.

Eventually, the suspect tried to drive through the river and became stuck.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

There is no word at this point on what he was originally wanted for, nor what additional charges he might be facing.

Other agencies involved in the chase include Bureau of Land Management; Probation & Parole; US Customs & Border Protection; and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The Sheriff's Office also gave a special thanks to Central Montana Dispatch.

We will update you if we get more information.