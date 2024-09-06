Watch Now
Suspect arrested after brandishing gun around Kalispell schools

Elrod Elementary School and Flathead High School were briefly locked down after someone was seen flashing a gun outside of a vehicle
Sean Wells/MTN News
KALISPELL — Elrod Elementary School and Flathead High School went into brief lockdown at around 8 a.m. Friday after a person was seen flashing a gun outside of their vehicle near the schools.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN News that Kalispell police were able to quickly identify the vehicle involved and the suspect was arrested.

Venezio says both school lockdowns have been lifted and charges against the suspect are pending.

We will have more on this story as information is released.

