Sunday night vandalism damages in Helena estimated at more than $10,000

HELENA — The Helena Police Department (HPD) has provided an update regarding a string of vulgar vandalism that happened over Sunday night.

There were reports of five buildings including the Cathedral of St. Helena that were tagged with symbols and vulgar imagery. HPD also received reports of 10 vehicles defaced that night, including vehicles of elderly residents and staff at Torchmark Retirement Community.

HPD reports the damage from the vandalism incidents is estimated at over $10,000.

A steady stream of people passed by the Cathedral on Monday to see the damage. People MTN spoke with expressed feelings of frustration, disappointment and sadness at the graffiti.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the HPD at 406-457-8865. Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online atwww.helenacrimestoppers.com.