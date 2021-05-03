Standoff with law enforcement underway in Corvallis

CORVALLIS — Law enforcement reports a man who is believed to be armed is involved in a standoff in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies are dealing man who has barricaded himself in Corvallis.

“The subject is an adult male and believed to be alone and armed with firearms,” according to a news release. “The RCSO became aware of the male after reports of the subject violating the conditions of release of a previous arrest.”

Sheriff Holton says a deputy sheriff and a Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Supervision Officer attempted to contact the man “who refused to answer the door and law enforcement observed him possessing several firearms.”

Numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the subject by phone have been made, according to Sheriff Holton.

Traffic is being restricted in the neighborhood and some neighbors have been evacuated to ensure safety.

People are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

