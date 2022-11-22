St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide

POLSON – A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 911 dispatchers received a report that an injured and unconscious male had been found on the road near Mission Dam by his family at approximately 3 a.m.

The family put the injured boy in their vehicle and met with EMS in St. Ignatius where it was determined that David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius had passed away.

MTN News

Deputies responded to investigate the incident. Sheriff Bell says a daylong investigation resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Tommy Mahseelah of St. Ignatius.

Mahseelah was taken to the Lake County jail where he was booked on charges of negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The victim’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner so that an autopsy and a further investigation can be conducted.