Search continues for suspect in Lake County homicide

Authorities are looking for Tyler Uhrich who is a suspect in the homicide of a woman whose body was found near Polson earlier this week.
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 13, 2022
POLSON - The suspect in the death of a woman in Lake County remains at large.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports that Tuesday, a witness reported a man and woman were in a dispute, and gunfire was heard on the east shore of Flathead Lake.

Rozlyn Bluemel was found deceased in the initial search area on Wednesday near Polson and authorities are looking for Tyler Uhrich — who is a suspect in the homicide of Bluemel.

Anyone with information about Uhrich's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301 or local law enforcement.

