School bus driver facing DUI, child endangerment charges after Stevensville crash

STEVENSVILLE – A Stevensville school bus driver is facing several charges, including DUI and child endangerment after authorities report that she drove off the road with kids on board on Tuesday morning.

According to Stevensville school officials, the bus driver veered off the road on the corner of Three Mile Road and Ridge Road and went through a resident's fence.

The homeowner said she saw the bus crash through the fence and drive several feet into her yard, then quickly back up, overcorrect into another fence, and drive off, with the students inside.

The driver is employed and was hired by Harlow Buses in Stevensville. Superintendent Schools Superintendent Dave Thennis says they approve all of the drivers for the school district.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the driver was arrested and is in custody pending charges of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Thennis says there are no serious injuries among the children involved but he understands all of the parent’s concerns.

“I just want to share their concern. I’m concerned as well. It’s not something that any of us wants to see or wants to have happen, and we want to get this taken care of, and we want to do what’s right to keep our kids safe and get them to school,” Thennis told MTN News.

The situation was handled by Montana Highway Patrol and the Stevensville School Resource Officer. MTN News has reached out to the MHP for additional information.

Reporter Claire Peterson will have more on this story, including a perspective of a grandparent of one of the kids involved on Thursday.

We will also keep you updated with any future legal proceedings.