Roosevelt County shooting was likely a double-murder/suicide

GREAT FALLS — Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick on Sunday provided an update on Saturday's shooting that left three people dead.

Sheriff Frederick said that based on evidence recovered to this point, the shooting at the Stateline Casino near Bainville appears to have been a double-murder/suicide.

He said that all three of the people were known to each other, and no bystanders were injured.

Officers are continuing to investigate and more information, including the names of the deceased, will be released soon.



(SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2021) Three people were found dead at a casino near Bainville on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a social media post that deputies responded at about 5:20 p.m. to a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the Stateline Casino, they found three people dead, including the suspected shooter.

Sheriff Frederick says that there is no danger to the public at this time.

No other details have been released at this point, including the identities of the victims and the suspect.

We will update you when we get more information.

