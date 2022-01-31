Reward offered for information in Billings poaching case

BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction in a case of two whitetail deer that were shot and left on Garden Avenue on the Billings South Side.

The poaching incident happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Several residents in the area heard three or four gunshots at 4 a.m. One resident looked out his window quickly enough to see a deer that had been shot die in his yard.

Later that day another resident on Garden Avenue found a dead deer in her yard as well.

Game Wardens were notified and are investigating. They have confirmed both deer were shot.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Game Warden Zach Phillips at 406-860-7808 or the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for up to a $1000.00 reward.

