Reward offered for info on illegally introduced pike at Kalispell's Pine Grove Pond

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are investigating the illegal introduction of a northern pike into Pine Grove Pond, a popular family fishing site in Kalispell.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) received a report of a pike caught at the pond in late fall, and biologists set lines to try to catch any possible pike this winter. One was caught on Jan. 29.

FWP notes that the presence of a predatory species like northern pike poses a serious threat to the pond’s trout fishery and fishing opportunities.

“Unfortunately, this seems to indicate that somebody moved a pike into Pine Grove Pond, which is just so harmful and a selfish act like that can take away opportunities for everyone especially kids, and that’s just the worst part about this situation,” said Montana FWP Spokesman Dillon Tabish.

Anglers are being asked to kill and submit any northern pike or other non-native fish species caught in Pine Grove to FWP’s Kalispell office.

MTN News

Pine Grove Pond is catch-and-release only for trout, except anglers 14 or younger may take 1 trout daily.

Anyone with possible information about the pike is encouraged to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details.

Reports may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Flathead Valley Trout Unlimited has also pledged an additional $2,000 in reward money, and Flathead Wildlife, Inc., has pledged $500.

