Recent crime spree investigated in Lolo

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports several juvenile suspects have been identified and are being interviewed by detectives.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 15:12:09-04

MISSOULA — Law enforcement is investigating a recent spate of suspicious activity, vehicle break-ins and thefts in Lolo.

Most of the incidents happened between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, 2023, during the overnight and early morning hours.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that several juvenile suspects have been identified and are being interviewed by detectives.

People are being reminded to make sure to lock their vehicles and to remove all keys, firearms, and debit or credit cards.

Additionally, people should not leave items such as hunting and outdoor gear unsecured in the rear of pickup trucks.

"We greatly appreciate the community’s cooperation in reporting these incidents." Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith said in a statement.

Smith added that an investigation into the incidents is continuing.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to call 911 or contact the Sheriff's Office at 406-258-4810.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 406-721-4444.

