Ravalli County man charged with negligent homicide in partner's death

HAMILTON — A Stevensville man is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his girlfriend following an alleged fight while driving.

Jarrid Canfield, 37, is charged with one count of negligent homicide, three counts of felony criminal endangerment, and a misdemeanor charge of Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA).

In charging documents, authorities say Canfield was driving with his girlfriend and three children on Sept. 7 on Eastside Highway.

The Montana Highway Patrol investigation showed Canfield drove off the road rolling several times before colliding with a tree. Canfield's girlfriend, Jordan Teeple — who died at the scene — was in the front passenger seat.

The couple's three children, ages 10, 8, and 7 were also injured and transported to Missoula hospitals.

Ravalli County Detention Center Jarrid Canfield

While being treated at the hospital, one of the children informed the nurse that her parents were in a physical altercation at the time of the crash. She reported her father had both hands off the steering wheel and was assaulting their mother when the crash occurred.

The children also reported the fight to their grandfather and First Step Resource Center.

The defendant told MHP he and Jordana were having a "heated discussion" prior to the crash. Canfield reported that during the discussion Jordan said something to him and he pushed her leg. He stated at that point he looked forward and had drifted over to the left and that is when the crash occurred.

Canfield's bail was set at $35,000.