Police investigate 'suspicious death' in central Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating what they described as a suspicious death Tuesday afternoon in central Billings.
Police were called to a residential neighborhood on the 1600 block of 12th Street West near the intersection of Avenue C around 4:22 p.m., where they found a person dead.
Police said on social media that detectives were on the scene, but they gave no other details.
Crime scene tape was placed outside a gray-colored home, and the Billings police crime van was parked nearby.
Police said they believe there's no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
